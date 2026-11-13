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Faulkner University opens new healthcare, first responder simulation center
By Bethany Davis,4 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University celebrates the opening of its new Simulation Center Friday inside the College of Health Sciences, as the university grows its commitment to stronger healthcare education, workforce development and emergency preparedness throughout Alabama. It’s designed to replicate a hospital emergency wing, featuring hospital beds and...