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Formula 1 News: Spanish GP at MADRING made an impact far beyond the track
By AR1 staff,4 days ago
Madrid, November 13, 2026. Formula 1’s return to Madrid after 45 years has made an impact far beyond the track. The inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at MADRING gave a significant boost to Madrid’s economy, generating benefits across business activity, tourism, employment, and tax revenues, while also strengthening the Spanish capital’s international profile.