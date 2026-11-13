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Microsoft 365 Outage Sparks Memes as Employees Celebrate Unexpected Holiday
By Staff Reporter,3 days ago
Microsoft services, including Outlook and Teams, faced significant outages today, prompting a wave of humorous memes as employees celebrated an unexpected break from work. Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams, and Microsoft 365, experienced widespread disruptions today, leaving employees and businesses grappling with access issues to essential workplace applications. Users across various countries reported difficulties in sending emails, attending meetings, and utilizing other work-related services.