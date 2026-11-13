undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sewing Week
4 days ago
You would think that with a whole week to sew, that I would have gotten more done this week. Ah, but you know what they say about making plans! It started out fine with the entire day Monday cleaning up the sewing space, putting things away, gathering a box for donation, and clearing off the cutting table. Of course, things got hectic with an unplanned meeting, several fires that needed tending, and unexpected news. But, I did manage to get the elegant Christmas motifs sewn into a wall hanging. I started by trimming all the embroideries to a uniform size of 6-1/2 inches square.