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F1 Academy News: Champion Alisha Palmowski Joins Red Bull Junior Team
By AR1 staff,4 days ago
Newly crowned F1 Academy champion, Alisha Palmowski (pictured) joins the illustrious Red Bull Junior program from 2027 as Red Bull commits to supporting her future. After two years with the Red Bull Racing Academy program in the all-female racing series, F1 ACADEMY, Alisha embarks on the next steps of her career having won the F1 ACADEMY title in Austin.