undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Formula 1 News: Antonelli says Verstappen, not Russell, biggest 2027 threat
By Andrew Maitland,3 days ago
(GMM) 2026 world champion Kimi Antonelli believes Max Verstappen (pictured together) will be his toughest rival in 2027, although he also expects Mercedes teammate George Russell to become a stronger and more consistent challenger. Speaking to Italian media in San Marino, where he lives, the 20-year-old warned that defending his...
1