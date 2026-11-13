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Michelle Branch brings 25 years of songs back to Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater
By TER Staff,4 days ago
The Everywhere And Back Again Tour gave “Breathe” and “All You Wanted” company from across Branch’s catalog. Twenty-five years after “Everywhere” introduced Michelle Branch to much of the world, it was the natural closer for her Thursday, Nov. 12, show at Milwaukee’s Pabst Theater. The “Everywhere And Back Again Tour” traced what she’d done since that first hit, from the guitar pop of The Spirit Room and Hotel Paper to country radio with The Wreckers. With a quarter century of music, that last chorus felt like a celebration of everything Branch has built around it.