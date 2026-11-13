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Mizzou running back Cody Schrader is surrounded by the Georgia defense (copy)
By Braiden Wade/Missourian,4 days ago
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) tries to break free from Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) during the third quarter Nov. 4, 2023, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. Schrader had 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the Tigers’ 30-21 loss to the Bulldogs. That marked the last time the two teams faced off, and while it was a close game, Missouri suffered its 12th loss to Georgia. Braiden Wade/Missourian.