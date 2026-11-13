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Formula 1 News: FIA bans British Pro-Hamilton biased journalist McEvoy after Leclerc criticism
By Andrew Maitland,3 days ago
(GMM) The FIA has banned a veteran Formula 1 journalist for the remainder of 2026 after he criticized Charles Leclerc (pictured). Jonathan McEvoy, the Daily Mail’s F1 correspondent for more than two decades, had his paddock pass revoked following an opinion column about the growing tensions at Ferrari. According...