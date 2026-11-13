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From Refugees to Doctors: On Point for College Celebrates Lives Transformed Through Education
By Michelle Laguerre,4 days ago
More than 200 guests gather at Hart’s Hill Inn as alumni, honorees and community partners take center stage. Featured photograph: From left, co-emcee Aaron Woodman, Make a Difference Award recipient Dr. Tolga Hayali, and On Point for College Utica Director Kevin Marken at the 2026 Utica Celebration at Hart’s Hill Inn. Photo supplied by Michelle Laguerre / Laguerre Media.