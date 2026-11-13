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Formula 1 News: Elkann intervenes in Hamilton-Leclerc feud as Ferrari crisis continues
By Andrew Maitland,4 days ago
(GMM) Ferrari chairman John Elkann (pictured) reportedly intervened directly in the growing tensions between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, as former drivers and insiders continue to question the situation at Maranello. According to autoracer.it, Elkann personally instructed team boss Frederic Vasseur to remind the drivers that Ferrari must come first,...