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Iran’s Covert Operations in Europe Highlighted by Recent Spy Convictions
By Staff Reporter,4 days ago
Two Iranian men were convicted in Britain for spying, highlighting Tehran’s extensive intelligence operations across Europe amid rising concerns over cyberattacks and sleeper cells. Two Iranian men were convicted in Britain on Thursday for their involvement in espionage activities targeting journalists and critics of the Iranian government. This case...