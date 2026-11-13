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Florissant man arrested after motel guests break up alleged attempted rape
By First Alert 4 Staff,4 days ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (First Alert 4) - A man from Florissant has been charged with first-degree attempted rape following an incident Wednesday at a motel in the area. According to court documents, Breckenridge Hills Police Department officers were called to the Super 8 Motel. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who said the suspect, Jaier Keaton of Florissant, attempted to rape her.
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