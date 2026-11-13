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Jensen Huang scandal casts doubt on Nvidia’s AI dominance — how we got here
By Katie Tarasov@https://www.linkedin.com/in/katietarasov/@KatieTarasov,4 days ago
Is facing one the biggest crises in its 33 year history, with founder Jensen Huang resigning as CEO Thursday after multiple reported affairs, including one with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy. Now CFO Colette Kress has taken the helm as Nvidia's interim CEO. The implications of Huang's...