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Stocks making the biggest moves Friday: Nvidia, Microsoft, Cerebras, Modine & more
By Ananya ChetiaFred Imbert,4 days ago
Microsoft shares were under pressure early Friday after an outage interrupted Outlook and other services. Nvidia, meanwhile, extended its recent slump as the chipmaker tried to rebound from another losing session after the exit of former CEO Jensen Huang. Follow along as CNBC highlights the biggest stock market moves of...