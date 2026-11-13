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Oregon Planned Parenthood Consolidation to Keep Clinics Open as Southern Affiliate Dissolves
3 days ago
Oregon’s two regional Planned Parenthood organizations plan to combine operations February 14, 2027, placing 12 health centers under one organization while preserving services at three locations whose current operator will dissolve. For Southern Oregon residents, the transition is expected to keep the Medford clinic open, maintaining reproductive health care for patients who already travel outside their communities for appointments.
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