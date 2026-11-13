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Relentless Heroes Holiday Drive Brings Community Together for Local Veteran Families
3 days ago
Relentless Heroes is collecting new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations for local veteran families this holiday season, with Southern Oregon businesses hosting donation boxes ahead of a December 5 pickup. The organization’s Holiday Help campaign gives residents in Grants Pass, Josephine County and the surrounding region an opportunity to support...