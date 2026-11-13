undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Southern Oregon Cloud-Seeding Plan Seeks More Winter Snow as Residents Question Environmental Effects
3 days ago
A proposal to seed winter clouds over Southern Oregon would send drones and a piloted aircraft above mountain terrain in an effort to increase snowfall and water supplies, drawing objections from residents concerned about the materials released and how their effects would be monitored. Rainmaker Technology Corporation is seeking Oregon...
11