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Timing out rain, snow, and chilly air to start a stinker of a weekend
By Gavin Sandel, Meteorologist,4 days ago
The doomiest and gloomiest part of the work week is upon us. After widespread rain moved out yesterday, a regime of clouds, lake-effect, and chill has set in. A band of rain and snow showers has already set up to our west, with another band likely getting its act together to our east. With our current thinking, the eastern-based band could make marginal impacts over northwest Pennsylvania between mid-morning and the mid-afternoon, including for folks in Mercer and Lawrence Counties. For everyone, cloudy skies will persist with a northwesterly breeze keeping highs down in the low 40s.
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