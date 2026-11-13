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Doug Winkowitsch Has High Appreciation For ADM AD Rod Wiebers
By Shi-Quan Nettingham,4 days ago
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Football Head Coach Doug Winkowitsch expresses his gratitude towards Activities Director Rod Wiebers for his tremendous support throughout the school district. Winkowitsch recently completed his third year with the Tigers as the Head Football Coach, accumulating an overall record of 23-9 during that stretch. ADM posted a mark of...