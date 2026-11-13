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Tigers Girls Basketball Returning Many Key Players For 26-27 Season
By Shi-Quan Nettingham,4 days ago
The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Girls Basketball Team is quickly approaching the 2026-27 season as many marquee players return for the Tigers under new leadership. ADM finished 15-8 last season as Head Coach Danielle Craig led the team for the past two years. This season, a familiar face of Aaron Mager will be in charge of the girls program. Mager is a household name in the ADM community, serving as the Tigers’ Boys Basketball Coach from 2005 to 2021 until helping as the assistant at Waukee Northwest for the last five years.