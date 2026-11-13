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Mustang Senior Spotlight: Maggie Leifker
By jaxcaddell,4 days ago
Maggie Leifker’s volleyball career ends at Dallas Center-Grimes, but her impact and legacy will last a lifetime. The middle hitter for the Mustangs gave it her all every match she played in. In Leifker’s career at DCG, she set the record for career kills, totaling 1,020. She also set the record for career kill efficiency, and the record for best single season kill efficiency, which she achieved in her Senior season, with it being at 43.3%.