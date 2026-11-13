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Recap of day one of state girls swimming for Boone. Relays begin today
By omaralcorta,4 days ago
Day two of the 2026 IGHSAU girls state swimming meet begins today as three Jayettes join the Boone Toreadors for the relay races and the finals for individual races. In day one Aleah Karolus qualified for the finals in the 50 yard free advancing to the A final with a seventh place finish and the 100 yard free advancing to the B final with a 10th place finish. Karolus also set a new school record in the 100 yard free, with a time of 52.81.