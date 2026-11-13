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Andromeda Software Inc. Acquires Aspenware
By Weather Authority,4 days ago
- Aspenware finds a permanent home with Constellation Software's Andromeda Operating Group - DENVER, Colo., Nov. 13, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Andromeda Software Inc. (“ASI”), part of Constellation Software Inc., announced today that it has acquired Aspenware Internet Solutions, Inc. (“Aspenware”), the leading ecommerce platform purpose-built for mountain resorts, from Alterra Mountain Company.