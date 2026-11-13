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CCE Oswego Partnering with Dairy-One on Sample Drop Box
By Contributor,4 days ago
Cooperative Extension of Oswego County has always been the lead agency for local farmers and gardeners who want to learn how to get their soils tested. Soil testing is a fairly simple process. Extension educators walk growers through how to fill out the form, collect their soil samples and make sure the correct payment fee is included. Educators can also review the results of a soil test if there are questions. However, one of the barriers for local residents has been mailing their samples to the lab. Not only was this an additional expense, but it also made the process more time-consuming.