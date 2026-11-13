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Governor Hochul Signs Two Bills Carried by CNY Legislators for Veterans Day
By Contributor,4 days ago
In honor of Veterans Day, Governor Kathy Hochul today signed six pieces of legislation to strengthen support for New York's veterans, service members and military families. Included in this legislative package were two bills carried by both State Senator Christopher J. Ryan (SD-50) and Assemblymember William Magnarelli (AD-129). The first...
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