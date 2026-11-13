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Roy F. Halstead - November 7, 2026
By Contributor,4 days ago
Roy F. Halstead, 79, of Fulton died peacefully, Saturday November 7, 2026 at his home. He was born in Oswego the son of the late Arthur and Ethel (Miller) Halstead. Mr. Halstead was a former employee of Wick’s Lumber, Deluxe Motor Line, Syracuse, Sorbello Farms, and he retired from the Teamsters Local 317, Syracuse. He was a member of the Phoenix Seniors, and the Phoenix VFW Auxiliary.