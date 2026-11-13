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Johnny Depp's comeback doesn't solve his key problem: His acting
By Matt Goldberg,4 days ago
You can almost see Johnny Depp salivating at the concept of a huge comeback with Ebenezer. There’s an easy narrative for Depp and his fans that goes like this: One of the biggest movie stars in the world was unfairly canceled following abuse allegations from his ex-wife, Amber Heard. He sued her in the U.S., won damages, and now that his good name has been restored (as long as you ignore how the U.K. ruled when Depp pursued legal action), he’s ready to return as the beloved “Master Of Mischief” cited in the trailer for Ebenezer, which notes his past roles as Jack Sparrow, Edward Scissorhands, and The Mad Hatter. Before you know it, he’ll be back to opening billion-dollar movies.