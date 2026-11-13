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New game from Doom studio and new Wolfenstein announced
4 days ago
Xbox is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, and it's been spoiling fans left and right. Xbox games like Minecraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Gears E-Day, and more received celebratory freebies. Beyond the awesome free in-game items, players were lucky enough to get a few exciting announcements coming from Bethesda-owned studios, Id Software and MachineGames.