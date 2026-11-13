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Justice Launches Holiday Collection with 'The Grinch,' 'Elf' and 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' at Walmart
By License Global,4 days ago
Justice, a fashion and lifestyle brand for tween girls, has launched its 2026 holiday collection featuring designs based on "The Grinch," "Elf" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." The collection marks the third consecutive holiday season for the brand's "The Grinch" line, while styles based on New Line Cinema's "Elf" and...