undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Franklin Sports and Hasbro Launch Mystery 'Monopoly' Batting Gloves
By License Global,4 days ago
Franklin Sports has announced a collaboration with Hasbro on a mystery "Monopoly" batting gloves collection, set to become available to the public on Nov. 18. Each purchase includes one pair of randomly selected "Monopoly" collectible batting gloves. There are three unique styles available across three levels of rarity. The Feature Glove, available in pink and Carolina blue, is the most common. New York Avenue, in orange, is rare. Park Place, in dark blue, is ultra-rare.