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49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Updates on 2 Players Ahead of Cowboys Game
By Cole Sullivan,4 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a string of injuries entering their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Two of those injuries are in the secondary. Renardo Green sustained a back/shoulder injury during the 49ers’ Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while Deommodore Lenoir is dealing with a lingering shoulder/neck issue that has forced him to practice in very limited capacities over the last few weeks.
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