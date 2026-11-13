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At CMC presidential inauguration, William Dudley emphasizes access and affordability
By Sofia Latapie,3 days ago
Claremont McKenna College formally inaugurated William C. Dudley as its sixth president last Saturday, Nov. 7. The event was among a weekend of celebrations celebrating Dudley’s investiture, including a panel on leadership in higher education and a dedication ceremony for the Sports Bowl, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps’ newest set of athletic facilities.