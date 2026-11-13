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The 10 Biggest Losers from Jensen Huang’s Fall + The METR Report That Scared Us
By Kevin Roose,4 days ago
What an insane news cycle! Jensen Huang has officially resigned as CEO of Nvidia, following a series of scandals including reported affairs with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, as well as Kimberly Powell, an Nvidia executive who reported to him. Plus, after we finished taping, we learned of yet another alleged affair, bringing the total now to three. To process it all, we rank the 10 biggest losers from this extraordinary Nvidia shake up.