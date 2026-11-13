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Amidst affordability crisis, OKC plans $130 million housing strategy
By Ashtynn Caldwell, OPMX,4 days ago
At Tuesday's Oklahoma City Council meeting, the OKC Planning Department presented its first city-wide housing strategy, which aims to expand housing options and address local affordability concerns. The city hopes to work with stakeholders to build 4,000 new homes each year while preserving or repairing 1,000 existing homes annually. Over...
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