undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
After Neck Injury, Ex-Jockey Fuentes on Rise as Trainer
By Sean Collins,4 days ago
It would be a fair guess that for most of his life when Ruben Fuentes dreamed of riding at Churchill Downs for the first time, it would be during a race as a jockey. The 28-year-old from El Paso, Texas, was born to become a jockey. His father, Miguel, was a jockey as were his four uncles. His older brother, Miguel Jr., and younger brother, Luis, are jockeys. And of course, Fuentes himself was a jockey, and a pretty good one.