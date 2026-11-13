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The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Season Two (Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray)
4 days ago
Plot: What’s it about?Video: How’s it look?Audio: How’s it sound?Supplements: What are the extras?The Bottom Line. Here we are again, returning to Middle-earth for another eight episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. As I mentioned in my review of Season One, I’m a longtime admirer of Peter Jackson’s original The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which remains one of my favorite cinematic achievements. I also enjoyed his subsequent adaptation of The Hobbit, even if stretching that particular adventure into three feature-length films occasionally tested my patience. Nevertheless, Jackson understood how to bring Tolkien’s world to life, and his films established a rather lofty benchmark for anything that followed.