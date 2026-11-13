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Browns have a penalty problem: All the stats and details- where does the blame fall?
By Barry Shuck,4 days ago
Drive killers a plenty for the Cleveland Browns. Detailed look at their penalty issue, but what gets the blame?. If the 2026 Cleveland Browns were a 1970s TV sitcom, on Monday’s game review they would have been saying, “Marsha! Marsha! Marsha!” But instead, the Browns are a professional football team, and as the game film continued, the coaching staff could be heard saying, “Penalties! Penalties! Penalties!” (or so we would assume).