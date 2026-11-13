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Mamdani can’t run for president. So he’s trying to pick who does.
By Spectrum News Staff,4 days ago
Mayor Zohran Mamdani displayed his growing national influence this week as he pushed to put working-class priorities at the center of the 2028 Democratic presidential race. NY1 political reporters Bobby Cuza and Kelly Mena and statehouse reporter Bernadette Hogan examine how the mayor could shape the field, even though his birth in Uganda makes him ineligible to run for president himself. They discuss his endorsement record and role in discouraging a primary challenge to House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.