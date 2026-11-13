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Browns vs. Texans: Week 10’s matchup could decide the 2026 season’s direction
By Curtiss Brown,4 days ago
The Week 10 matchup between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns could decide the 2026 season for both teams. With the bye week looming, the Cleveland Browns return home after a strenuous road trip. The team has had some highs and many lows this season, but for the first time since 2023, they’re playing somewhat meaningful games in the middle of the season. Sunday’s tilt with the Houston Texans will be the first of four straight at home, but this matchup feels more important than the previous ones and is set to impact playoff odds greatly.