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On the Record: ‘Freak Out!’ (60th Anniversary Edition), by the Mothers of Invention, plus Grey DeLisle and Flesh for Lulu
By Jeff Burger,4 days ago
If ever an album came out of left field, it was Freak Out!, the Mothers of Invention’s 1966 debut. The record bore little resemblance to any of that year’s other popular music, but it presaged punk and art rock, as well as the entire career of bandleader, songwriter, singer, and guitarist Frank Zappa. Co-produced by him and Tom Wilson, who signed the band and worked extensively with Bob Dylan, this was among rock’s first double LPs. It was also one of the strangest releases of its time, one that satirizes genres ranging from psychedelia to doo-wop while delivering consistently innovative performances.