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Stay Safe While Heating Your Home
By Tony Collins,4 days ago
(Undated) – Temperatures are beginning to fall, and many will look toward space heaters for warmth. Fire departments statewide are reminding the public to stay safe when heating their homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, half of home heating equipment fires are reported during December, January, and February. They say heating is the second leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, and the third leading cause of home fire deaths. Space heaters are responsible for one-third of home heating fires and about eighty percent of home heating deaths. Learn more at nfpa.org.