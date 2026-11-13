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Gas Prices Continue to Slip Lower
By Tony Collins,4 days ago
(Undated) — Gas prices continue to trend lower as seasonal demand drops. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average is $3.88 a gallon, eight cents lower than Monday. Here in the “Land of Lincoln,” the statewide average is $4.38 a gallon, eighteen cents lower than Monday. Across the Wabash in Indiana, the statewide average has fallen seventeen cents to $3.43 a gallon. North Carolina has the lowest prices in the nation, with a statewide average of $3.13 a gallon, eleven cents lower than Monday. California has the highest prices in the nation, with a statewide average of $5.59, up a penny from the beginning of the week.
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