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Goodwill Pop-Up Set for Tomorrow
By Tony Collins,4 days ago
(Robinson) — Wabash Valley Goodwill is holding a pop-up donation drive in Robinson tomorrow. The pop-up will serve as a chance to gather up those gently used items, load up your vehicle, and donate. The City of Robinson says together, we can turn things we no longer need into opportunities for others. They say that from clothing and household items to books and more, your donations can make a big impact. The pop-up will take place on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Premier Auto Plus. Organizers say Goodwill staff will be available to unload items from your vehicle. You can see a list of the items they can and cannot accept at wvgoodwill.org/donate.