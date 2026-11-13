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Village of Oblong Yard Waste Cleanup Continues
By Tony Collins,4 days ago
(Oblong) — The Village of Oblong is reminding residents that time is running out for the Village’s landscaping and yard waste cleanup. Oblong Mayor, Teresa Fielder, took to Facebook yesterday to remind everyone that Oblong Public Works will pick up yard waste, bagged leaves, sticks, etc. free of charge for Oblong residents. She says if you have non-bagged items that need removal, keep in mind they will be removed with the assistance of the backhoe. She also reminds residents that this service is very time-consuming for OPW personnel and asks for your patience and understanding. Fielder says if you have yard waste ready for removal, please call the OPW office at 618-592-3122 with your address.