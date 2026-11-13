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Apple Is Secretly Building a New Mac App That Could Change How You Use AI, and It Has One Advantage ChatGPT Can’t Always Offer
By Herby Jasmin,4 days ago
Gotechtor select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links, we may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. Apple is developing a new Mac app called Harbor that could make running powerful AI models on your own computer much easier, without relying on cloud services. The app...