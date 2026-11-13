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How to Smoke a Turkey: The Complete Thanksgiving Guide
By Steven Raichlen, 5-time James Beard Award-winnerBarbecue Hall of Famer,4 days ago
Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means millions of Americans are preparing to wrestle with the largest bird we’re likely to encounter all year. And turkey presents a singular challenge. The breast, which accounts for most of the meat, is notoriously prone to drying out. The legs and thighs need more heat to become tender. And the skin? You want it crisp and golden brown, not pale and rubbery.