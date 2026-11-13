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District Attorney announces four Narcotics Diversion graduates
By Pelican Post,3 days ago
District Attorney Ricky Babin is pleased to announce the graduation of four adult defendants from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program last week. These individuals were recognized for their successful completion of the program which was implemented in 2019 to target the needs of non-violent individuals who suffer from drug addiction.
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