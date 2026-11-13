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BASF inaugurates new $1 billion MDI production facility in Geismar
By Pelican Post,3 days ago
BASF celebrated the inauguration of its new methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) production facility at the company’s Verbund site in Geismar, Louisiana. The ceremony marks the on-time completion of BASF’s largest wholly owned investment project to date in North America with a total volume of approximately $1 billion. From left to right: Jan Nouwen, SVP, Monomers; Christian Aucoin, President, Global Engineering Services; Ramkumar Dhruva, President, Monomers; Jean P. Froehly, Minister for Economic & Financial Affairs Embassy of Germany; Markus Kamieth, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, BASF SE; Anup Kothari, Member of the Board of Executive Directors, BASF SE; Heather Remley, President & CEO, BASF Corporation; Andy Gutacker, SVP Geismar Site.