undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Parish to put up $4 million toward $60 million YMCA hub at RPCC campus
By Pelican Post,3 days ago
On Tuesday Ascension Parish Council’s Finance Committee recommended allocating $4 million, from the Mega Infrastructure Fund, for the Ascension Parish Community Hub project on the campus of River Parishes Community College. 88% of the $60 million project is being funded with state dollars, the 12% match requirement satisfied by parish dollars combined with $2 million from Ascension Parish Schools. The Hub will house a full-service YMCA which will house AP Schools’ Early College Option Program along with a Small Business Incubator and classroom space.
2